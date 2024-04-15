San Francisco

Watch live: Protest shuts down southbound lanes of Golden Gate Bridge

By Stephen Ellison

Activists protesting the war in Gaza shut down southbound Highway 101 on the Golden Gate Bridge Monday morning, according to San Francisco's Emergency Management Department.

At around 7:30 a.m. Monday, dozens of protesters stopped their vehicles and blocked all southbound lanes of the span, demanding the U.S. stop arming and funding Israel in the war in Gaza, organizers say.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig-alert at about 8:10 a.m.

No more details were immediately available.

Another Gaza war protest happened simultaneously in the East Bay, where all lanes of northbound Interstate 880 were blocked for hours.

