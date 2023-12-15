Google no longer storing users' maps data

Google says it will no longer store your comings and goings via Google Maps.

The Silicon Valley tech giant says it will no longer keep your Google Maps location history, instantly giving you – and your past – more privacy when it comes to those who are trying to track you.

"Advertisers are very interested in knowing where we've been," said Irina Raicu, director of internet ethics at the Markkula Center.

Google also announced that it will no longer make that location data available to law enforcement, a move that is stirring up some controversy.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"This is a significant tool in their toolbox," said Michael Leininger, a former San Jose police detective.

Leininger said location data can help solve cases.

"You could go to a kidnapping, for example, and if the victim has their phone or the suspect has their phone, being able to know where they're at or where they've been can be a critical component in saving someone's life," he said.

But privacy experts say your location data could also be used invasively.

"I just want to remind people that we're also talking about all of the searches in terms of, for example, people looking for abortion clinics that Google will now allow people to delete," Raicu said.

Google says if you want to keep your location data, you can save it on your device to remember where you've been, but it will be encrypted, which means Google can't see it and won't be able to give it away.