Grass fire burns five acres in San Francisco's McLaren Park

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

A grass fire charred five acres in McLaren Park in southeastern San Francisco on Saturday afternoon, the fire department said.

The fire area extended from Geneva Avenue near Moscow Street to Sunnydale Avenue, and was contained about 5:45 p.m., the department said in Twitter posts.

Video posted online by the firefighters union showed the blaze came close to John McLaren Early Education School. It reached no structures and caused no injuries, the department said.

