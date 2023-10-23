Livermore gun store owner shoots, kills robbery suspect armed with hammer

A man who reportedly tried to rob a Livermore gun store while armed with a hammer was shot and killed by the shop's owner Sunday afternoon.

At about 2:30 p.m., Livermore police officers were called to East Bay Firearms on First Street, where they found a 28-year-old Redwood City man who had been shot at least one time and soon died at the scene.

The man was wearing a mask, a hooded sweatshirt and gloves when he allegedly "attempted to rob the gun store by taking a firearm while armed with a hammer," police said in a news release Monday.

Police said the store owner appears to have acted in self-defense and is not suspected of committing a crime.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Five other people were inside the store at the time but were not injured.

Anyone with information can call the Livermore Police Department's anonymous tip line at 925-371-4790.