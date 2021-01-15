San Jose

Gunman Fires at Officers Responding to Shooting in East San Jose: SJPD

By Stephen Ellison

San Jose police Friday morning were searching an East San Jose neighborhood for a gunman after multiple reports of a shooting, according to the police department.

Officers responded at about 4:25 a.m. to the area of Lynette Way and Duffy Way on reports of a man firing a gun on the street corner, and when they arrived, the suspect shot at them, police said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

A perimeter was set up, and a search was being conducted for what police described as an "armed and dangerous individual."

Police shut down streets in the area and advised residents to shelter in place.

