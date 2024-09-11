Forward progress stopped in Harbor Fire in Lake County

Fire crews have stopped forward progress on a brush fire in Lake County Tuesday evening, according to fire officials.

The blaze, dubbed the "Harbor Fire," was burning off Harbor Road in Kelseyville.

Cal Fire said the fire is approximately four acres and was burning uphill at a rapid rate.

Evacuation orders were issued for nearby residents.

#HarborFire: Firefighters are at scene of a vegetation fire burning in brush off Harbor Rd, Kelseyville. The fire is approximately four acres burning uphill at a rapid rate of spread. Evacuations order for zone KEL-E146.



Please avoid the area.

