Forward progress stopped in Harbor Fire in Lake County

By NBC Bay Area staff

Fire crews have stopped forward progress on a brush fire in Lake County Tuesday evening, according to fire officials.

The blaze, dubbed the "Harbor Fire," was burning off Harbor Road in Kelseyville.

Cal Fire said the fire is approximately four acres and was burning uphill at a rapid rate.

Evacuation orders were issued for nearby residents.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

