No offsite impact found after petroleum coke dust release at Martinez refinery

Contra Costa Health’s hazmat team found no evidence of community impact after an accidental release of petroleum coke dust from the Martinez refinery Saturday afternoon.

In a post on social media, the health agency said it sent the team to investigate after being notified of the flaring at 1:18 p.m.

Update: Our HazMat team has completed its assessment and concluded there is no evidence of offsite impacts from the earlier coke-dust release at the Martinez Refining Company. The concludes our response to this incident. — Contra Costa Health (@CoCoHealth) February 10, 2024

In a later post on social media, the agency said — as its assessment had not found evidence of offsite impacts — that it had concluded its response to the incident.