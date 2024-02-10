Martinez

No offsite impact found after petroleum coke dust release at Martinez refinery

By NBC Bay Area staff

Contra Costa Health’s hazmat team found no evidence of community impact after an accidental release of petroleum coke dust from the Martinez refinery Saturday afternoon. 

In a post on social media, the health agency said it sent the team to investigate after being notified of the flaring at 1:18 p.m.

In a later post on social media, the agency said — as its assessment had not found evidence of offsite impacts — that it had concluded its response to the incident.

This article tagged under:

