Gilroy

Parts of Highway 101 closed in Gilroy due to police activity

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Parts of Highway 101 were closed in Gilroy Sunday morning due to a police activity.

According to Caltrans, the incident happened at the Masten Avenue overpass.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The California Highway Patrol said that there was no threat to the public. They are asking the public to use alternate routes.

It's not known when the area will reopen.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Gilroy
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us