Parts of Highway 101 closed in Gilroy due to police activity

Parts of Highway 101 were closed in Gilroy Sunday morning due to a police activity.
According to Caltrans, the incident happened at the Masten Avenue overpass.
The California Highway Patrol said that there was no threat to the public. They are asking the public to use alternate routes.
It's not known when the area will reopen.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.