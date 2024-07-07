Parts of Highway 101 closed in Gilroy due to police activity

Parts of Highway 101 were closed in Gilroy Sunday morning due to a police activity.

According to Caltrans, the incident happened at the Masten Avenue overpass.

The California Highway Patrol said that there was no threat to the public. They are asking the public to use alternate routes.

It's not known when the area will reopen.

🚨 Traffic Alert: US-101 at Masten Avenue is currently closed as we work to ensure the safety of an individual on the edge of the Masten Avenue overpass. CHP and Santa Clara S.O. are on the scene, offering assistance. Please avoid the area. Stay safe, everyone. #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/Lf1qgTcPwZ — CHP Hollister-Gilroy (@gilroy_chp) July 7, 2024

All lanes are still blocked on Southbound and Northbound US-101 in the Gilroy/Hollister area in unincorporated Santa Clara County near the Masten Avenue overcrossing due to police activity. Please use alternate routes. @SCCgov — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) July 7, 2024

This story is developing. Check back for updates.