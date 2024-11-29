Pittsburg

At least 1 dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 4 in Pittsburg

By Bay City News

At least one died in a multiple-vehicle crash early Friday morning on eastbound state Highway 4 in Pittsburg, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that around 5:10 a.m., patrol officers were alerted to a crash involving four vehicles on Highway 4's eastbound lanes near the Railroad Avenue off-ramp.

Due to the crash, the CHP said all eastbound lanes were blocked in the area and traffic was diverted to the Bailey Road off-ramp.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes as there is no estimated time regarding the freeway's full reopening.

