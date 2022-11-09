Holiday Shopping Season Kicks Off in San Francisco

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in San Francisco.

Macy’s 33rd Annual Tree Lighting was held Wednesday night, kicking off the holiday season in Union Square.

City and civic leaders were there, promising the gift of safe shopping and security this year.

With the flip of a switch, the Holiday Season brilliantly and beautifully announced its arrival in San Francisco this evening.

All in partnership with Big Brothers and Big Sisters, in fact this little brother flipped that switch.

“It was excitement and shock because it was such a big light. I was so excited to light the tree!,” said Klyde.

City and civic leaders on hand, promoting in person shopping, seeing an opportunity for retail city wide to emerge after being hit with not one, but two lumps of coal in its stocking.

“In fact, not just the pandemic but also online shopping and there’s nothing like being able to go into a store and look around and enjoy the space and purchase something over the counter,” said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

“But city leaders also remembering it was almost exactly one year ago, something very dark left the shopping Mecca in a pre-holiday hot mess.”

November 19, 2021, the season of giving turned into the season of taking, as droves of thieves stole armloads of items from Union Square stores, leading to an anti/crime uproar from city residents.

On Wednesday night, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott with a pledge of a no-repeat.

“So, will be out here, we will be deployed heavily and robustly, and we want people to enjoy this beautiful space. it’s a beautiful place want to make sure that people come here and enjoy it” he said.

And maybe some can enjoy the tree a little bit more when they find out that it is in fact a reusable tree and the lights are all low energy LED.