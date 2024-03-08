Homefirst program expands in the South Bay

Santa Clara County and other agencies unveiled a new expanded facility that aims to provide everything from medical assistance to social services to the area's unhoused residents.

On Friday, the Santa Clara Valley Healthcare system unveiled a huge expansion of its once modest clinic at the HomeFirst Shelter on Little Orchard Street.

Community leaders got to see a clinic that has nearly doubled to about 4,000 square feet and provides a wide array of services including medical, social services and mental health services for the homeless.

“This is like a dream come true. This is a game changer for our patients and for us,” said VHC Nurse Practitioner Mercy Egbujor.

The new expanded clinic opens its doors on Monday.

Robert Handa has more in the video above.