Deadly crash on Interstate 280 in Daly City

A person died in a major collision Thursday night on northbound Interstate Highway 280 in Daly City, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that around 10:50 p.m., patrol officers were alerted to a collision on the freeway's northbound lanes near the state Highway 1 connector and Eastmoor Avenue off-ramp. A white Honda hatchback was reportedly involved.

Paramedics confirmed the fatality around 11:05 p.m.

Due to the collision, the northbound lanes south of Eastmoor Avenue were closed to motorists until they reopened around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

There were no further details immediately given about the fatal collision.