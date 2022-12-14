Judge's Decision May Be Pushed Back in Scott Peterson's Bid for New Trial

A status hearing Wednesday in Redwood City could push back the date a judge decides the fate of convicted killer Scott Peterson in his bid for a new trial.

The target date for the judge's decision was originally set for Friday, Dec. 16, but it appeared as if it would be pushed back to later in December. The new decision date had not yet been determined.

In 2004, Peterson was convicted of killing his wife Laci Peterson and their unborn son and sentenced to death. In August 2020, his death sentenced was overturned, and he was sentenced to life without parole.

A state judge is now considering if Peterson deserves a new trial after the state Supreme Court said the jury in his murder trial may have been tainted by a biased juror.

The judge on Wednesday was expected to address an issue that was discovered with the exhibits presented during the evidentiary hearing in the new trial motion. That issue involved the appearance of someone's Social Security number and driver's license number on one of the documents.

Peterson did not attend Wednesday's proceedings in person.