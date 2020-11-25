Kamala Harris Calls Bay Area Teen to Thank Him for Painted Portrait

A Bay Area teenager with impressive artistic skills has captured the attention of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Tyler Gordon, 14, of San Jose painted a portrait of Harris and then tweeted a timelapse video showing the work of art come to life. The tweet posted Sunday has garnered more than 15,000 retweets and over 50,000 likes. It also made it all the way to Harris.

@KamalaHarris My name is Tyler Gordon and I'm 14 years old and I live in the Bay Area! I painted this picture of you and I hope you like it!!! Please Rt and tag her so that she can see this. Please!!!@JoeBiden @DouglasEmhoff @SenKamalaHarris @WeGotGame2 pic.twitter.com/X0qtChKBf2 — Tyler Gordon (@Official_tylerg) November 23, 2020

A grateful Harris called Gordon Friday to thank him for the portrait.

"I'm overwhelmed with just the magnificence of your artistry," she said on the phone call. "You really have a gift, my goodness, such a gift. I was so touched to see it."

Gordon, who couldn't stop smiling during the call, was astonished to hear back from Harris.

"That was a shock," he said after hanging up.

Gordon said he chose Harris as his latest subject because she inspires him to overcome some of his obstacles.

"She broke through tons of barriers and I broke through tons of barriers myself with my stutter, me being in a wheelchair for two years and me being deaf since I was six," he said. "I broke through tons of barriers and I feel like she represents that."

