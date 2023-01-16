‘This Is the Worst': Belmont Neighborhood on Edge Following Landslide

A landslide that forced two families out of their homes over the weekend continued to cause problems Monday on the Peninsula.

The area of Belmont's San Juan Boulevard is shut down after part of a hillside under and between the two homes gave way on Saturday. No injuries were reported in the landslide.

"You can see all that mud sliding off the wall," Belmont resident Collin Fong said. "It took down the retaining wall and everything."

Both homes are temporarily red-tagged until the city and engineers survey the area. One of the homeowners wants to get back in their house and is working with the city to gain access.

Meanwhile, neighbors are concerned.

"I just wanted to see if the neighbors needed any help," neighbor Trish Yeats said. "It's incredibly sad."

Others in the area said they have never seen anything like the weekend landslide and that there are several smaller slides in neighbors' backyards.

"This is the worst. In the 20 years I've lived here. This is the worst," Fong said. "We've never had this much rain. We've never had this kind of sale."

The city said the road closure is indefinite and there is no timetable for when it might reopen.