Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory receives $16M boost in federal funding

The U.S. Department of Energy announced Monday that a Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory will be receiving a $16 million boost in federal funding as part of a national billion-dollar program aimed at advancing fusion energy, which many advocates see as a clean energy alternative.

The DOE's Livermore Lab is one of three hubs selected to receive new funding.

"The potential of fusion energy represents a new frontier in our efforts to produce clean, dependable energy that sustainably powers our nation," Sen. Alex Padilla said in a statement.

During a fusion reaction, two light nuclei combine to form a single heavier nucleus. When that occurs, energy is released because the mass of the single nucleus is less than the mass of the two original nuclei and the remaining mass becomes energy. The product is helium which is a non-toxic gas not known to produce environmental or health risks.

"I applaud this critical funding for a fusion energy hub, and I am excited to see the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory spearhead this effort with partners across California and the country on the heels of last year's breakthrough," Padilla added.

The breakthrough he is referring to was Livermore Lab achieving "fusion ignition" last year, meaning it produced more energy from fusion reactions than the energy that was used to drive the reaction.

Tammy Ma, lead for the LLNL Inertial Fusion Energy Initiative, said the program is a step towards realizing the DOE's goal to commercialize fusion energy within a decade.

"The project will begin developing the workforce of the future for inertial fusion energy through partnerships with leading universities and innovative new curriculum development and implementation," said Ma.

Fusion energy is seen by energy experts as a clean alternative that does not produce carbon, however it has been notoriously difficult to implement.

Researchers and advocates for its funding hope this effort will build on that breakthrough.

"I am thrilled that Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory's National Ignition Facility (NIF)—a cutting-edge nuclear research facility located within my district--was selected to receive $16 million to advance fusion energy technologies," said U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell (CA-14) in a statement released by his office.

The laboratory is the largest employer in Livermore, according to the city's 2022 financial report.