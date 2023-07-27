milpitas

LEGO builders compete for a job in Milpitas

In a highly public job interview, the applicants went head-to-head Thursday to become a new master model builder for LEGO

By Madison Fagundes

People gathered at the Great Mall in Milpitas Thursday morning to watch top LEGO builders compete in the 2023 “Brick Factor” contest.

The event was part of LEGOLAND Discovery Center Bay Area’s search for its new master model builder.

The live competition featured three timed rounds with eliminations at the end of each one.

Participants were tasked with freely crafting pieces from their imaginations while interacting with the children audience.

Global Master Model Builder Alec Posta said a master builder must be able to work with children without getting annoyed or overwhelmed.

That’s because LEGOLAND Master Builder is responsible for building memorable LEGO sculptures and teaching kids about LEGO building at the Discovery Center.

“We want someone who embraces it, who incorporates ideas from kids into their models,” Posta said.

Adults can visit the Discovery Center too, but they must be accompanied by a child.

