Livermore Police Arrest Suspect in Deadly Bowling Alley Shooting

Livemore police said Wednesday they have arrested the man they say is responsible for a deadly shooting at a bowling alley last weekend.

Roger Aleman Garcia, 27, was arrested at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home in Lathrop after detectives "developed information" about his location, police said. Garcia was taken into custody without incident.

Garcia is accused of fatally shooting 28-year-old Antonio Vargas on Saturday during a fight at Granada Bowl, according to police. Garcia also allegedly shot two others during the incident.

Homicide Suspect Arrested



At around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, detectives from the Livermore Police Department arrested 27-year-old Roger Aleman Garcia.



Garcia was wanted in the shooting death of 28-year-old Antonio Vargas of Livermore at Granada Bowl over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/qw1utCZ6Sg — Livermore PD (@LivermorePolice) July 20, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Vargas was with friends at the bar area of the bowling alley when they got into a verbal altercation with Garcia, police said. The altercation escalated into a physical fight and came to an end when Garcia allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot Vargas and his 28-year-old friend. Garcia's 30-year-old friend was also hit by gunfire during the shooting.

Vargas died at the scene. The two other victims were taken to the hospital, police said. They are expected to survive.

Garcia was booked into Santa Rita Jail and faces murder and "several" other charges, police said.

"We want to thank the community for their support and assistance with the investigation," Livermore Police Chief Jeramy Young said in a statement. "From the beginning, our team has worked tirelessly to find the suspect and bring justice to the victim’s family. This level of violence is uncharacteristic of Livermore and we want residents to be rest assured that this violent criminal is off the streets."