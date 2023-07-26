Assessing Apple's $2.5 billion commitment to housing in California

Almost four years after Apple made a splash by committing $2.5 billion to California's housing crisis, the company says it's proud of what it's done but admits there's still a long way to go.

Since the 2019 commitment, Apple has spent $1.5 billion of its pledge. Kristina Raspe, Apple's Vice President of Global Real Estate, says the company, along with several housing agencies, have provided affordable housing access and services for close to 40,000 people.

"It can be people that are chronically unhoused or people that are currently unhoused to people who are of moderate incomes that have struggled to find housing in the Bay Area," Raspe said.

Housing advocates say corporate help, along with money from housing bonds like Santa Clara County's Measure A, is necessary but still not enough.

"Look, we donated over a billion dollars," housing advocate Robert Aguirre said. "Measure A money was close to a billion dollars and we housed a lot of people with that but not nearly enough to deal with the problem at hand."

Raspe said Apple is still working on housing issues and the next billion dollars to put toward them.

"We don't have a timeline," she said. "It's really about finding the projects where we can make a huge difference, where our impact is going to be the difference between something happening and something not happening."