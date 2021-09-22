Contra Costa County Leaders Reject Eviction Moratorium Extension

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors decided not to extend its temporary prohibition on certain evictions of residential and small-business commercial tenants impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The current ordinance is set to expire Sept. 30, the same date the county's temporary prohibition on rent increases expires.

Supervisors voted 3-2 to discontinue the ordinance, with District 1 Supervisor John Gioia and District 5 Supervisor Federal Glover voting to continue.

Gioia argued the pandemic is still disproportionately affecting residents of color and of lower-income, and wanted to extend the ordinance until at least the end of the year.

Board chair Diane Burgis said she was sympathetic to the people that are still hurting, but "I believe we need to move on. The economy hasn't fully recovered and everywhere I go, all the business people I speak with, people are trying to hire, and we need to get people back to work."

San Francisco also will see its eviction moratorium end this month. City leaders voted to extend the temporary ban through December, but a new state law set the deadline at Sept. 30, superseding the local ordinance, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Contra Costa board did unanimously adopt an agreement authorizing the county administrator to enter into an agreement with the California Business Consumer Services and Housing Agency to administer the county's share of federal emergency rental assistance program 2 funds. According to a staff report, the program's next round of funding would provide more than $70 million in relief to county households behind on rent or utilities.