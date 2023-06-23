VTA announces deal for affordable housing project near Berryessa Transit Center in San Jose

The fight to create more affordable housing got a huge boost in the South Bay Friday.

The Valley Transit Authority (VTA) announced a landmark deal to create a 100% affordable housing project near public transit.

VTA signed a lease agreement with Affirmed Housing Group to build the affordable homes near the Berryessa Transit Center. Berryessa transit-oriented development" says all 195-units will be "affordable housing."

In this case, affordable means they would be accessible for people making 60% or less of the area's median income.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

For a family of four, that’s roughly $108,000. 49 of the units will also be designated as supportive housing geared for the homeless.

One commuter said that’s a great idea.

“It would definitely help with my commute. If I got to get to Livermore every day. I would normally take Uber from downtown to here. So, anything helps. If I could save a little bit just by living closer, maybe a little bit cheaper too,” said San Jose commuter Garrette Campbell.

The timeline to build the Berryessa project is three years.

“This is, hopefully, going to serve as a catalyst for other developments ‘around’ our site. The remaining three to four acres that the VTA has here to build not only affordable housing, commercial and retail,” said Affirmed Housing Group’ Vice President Rob Wilkins.

Another VTA project near the Tamian station is set to break ground in August after seven years of planning.

“You know, I think in the old days, It was many different levels. Some of it was agencies had to learn how to do the projects. There’s a lot on the public side. How do you engage with developers and work around the issues? The other part of the delay: there’s always been a ‘funding’ challenge,” said VTA Real Estate Director Ron Golem.

There’s still a ways to go. According to data from the real estate web site Zillow, San Jose needs to build 61,000 units just to close the current gap between demand and supply.

While there's still a long way to go, these projects at least signal progress.

The VTA said it is making sure the Berryessa neighborhoods stay in the loop. Another community meeting on this project by Zoom is set for June 29.