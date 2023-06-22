‘Casa Adelante' adds affordable housing options to San Francisco's Mission District

People struggling to find affordable housing in San Francisco’s Mission District got a bit of a boost Thursday.

"Casa Adelante," an 8-story building on Florida Street, held a grand opening ceremony to celebrate its conversion into an affordable housing complex.

The building has previously been used as a community gathering space – and thanks to work with local leaders, the ground floor will stay that way. It will be a performance area, practice space, and permanent residence for local arts institution Carnaval.

The rest of the nearly 150, 000 square feet that comprises Casa Adelante has been converted into 130 housing units, with 39 of those reserved for residents that were formerly unhoused. The rest are income-restricted and only available to those making 40 to 60 percent of area market income.

One of the project's developers says dreaming big made this combined community space come to fruition.

"This project would not be here today if, collectively, we did not have the audacity to dream about what could be and should be," said Luis Granados, the CEO of the Mission Economic Development Agency.

Other community leaders spoke at the unveiling event, including San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

The mayor was introduced by another mayor, though his title is somewhat ceremonial. Roberto Hernandez is known as the "Mayor of the Mission." During his speech, he mentioned the impact of gentrification in the neighborhood, and how the COVID pandemic had led to a rash of evictions. He spoke about how this development was a step in the right direction when it came to providing the people of the Mission with a stable foundation upon which to grow.

Breed referenced her childhood in the city while agreeing with Hernandez on the potential impact of affordable housing.

"What was happening to people in the Mission actually happened to people that I grew up with in the Fillmore, Western Addition," said Breed. "And it was important to him, and this community, that we don't repeat the same mistakes of the past."