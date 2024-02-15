Man arrested after allegedly running brothel out of San Leandro home

Some residents in one San Leandro neighborhood are reacting after learning that one of their neighbors was allegedly operating a brothel out of his home.

But Oscar Ramos said he was not surprised as he described some suspicious activity surrounding a home over the past year.

“They would come in, spend 20 or 30 minutes in the house and leave,” he said.

Ramos added where he lives is a quiet residential neighborhood and the unusual car traffic over the past year has stood out.

“It will happen sometimes all day long, nonstop. Sometimes, nothing happens all through the day and then, at night, it comes alive,” he said.

Ramos told NBC Bay Area Thursday that people hopping out of the cars only added to his suspicion.

“It was scary because some people wander around, looking for the address. I talked to couple of them and asked them ‘what are you looking for?’ They could never... ‘Ah! I’m looking for a friend,’” he said.

One surveillance video showed San Leandro police arriving in the neighborhood earlier this week, after they obtained a search warrant for the house.

They arrested 60-year-old Jianhua Chen in connection with operating a home brothel.

Police said that surveillance was conducted on the home following several reports from residents regarding suspicious activity.

Ramos said that he was one of the residents who reached out to police.

“It was very concerning, very concerning. There's families that live around here with little kids,” he said.

Chen is currently in custody at Santa Rita Jail, facing charges of pimping and houses of prostitution.

Ramos told NBC Bay Area that he is feeling a sense of relief. But he added he still has concerns that the activity may be taking place elsewhere in the city.

“I’m scared that this is not the only place that's happening. I wish I’m wrong. But I think this is happening in another neighborhood just like this one right now,” Ramos said.