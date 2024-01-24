Hayward

Man arrested in fatal shooting in Hayward

By Bay City News

Police in Hayward on Wednesday arrested a man suspected in a fatal shooting that occurred that afternoon.

At about 3:25 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 21000 block of Foothill Boulevard.

Police arrived and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man suspected in the shooting was arrested at the scene, police said.

The department is not releasing the name of the victim or the suspect at this time, but they said that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone who may have information helpful to this case is urged to contact Detective Purnell at (510) 293-7176.

