BART resumes service between Walnut Creek and Concord

By Bay City News

BART service resumed on its yellow line through Contra Costa County and the East Bay on Wednesday morning after service was halted earlier because a person was on the tracks between the Walnut Creek and Concord stations.

Someone went onto the tracks shortly after 8:20 a.m. near the Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa Centre station, prompting eastbound trains to turn around at Walnut Creek and westbound trains to turn around at Concord, BART spokesperson Jim Allison said.

County Connection buses took riders between the affected stations during the service disruption, Allison said.

Regular service resumed by about 9:10 a.m., he said.

