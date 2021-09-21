San Francisco

Man Attacked With Baseball Bat in San Francisco

By Bay City News

SFPD
NBC Bay Area

A 56-year-old man was beaten with a baseball bat in San Francisco's Mid-Market area around midday Monday, according to police.

The attack was reported around noon in the 1200 block of Market Street and left the man hospitalized, though he is expected to survive, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A male suspect had approached the victim from behind, struck him with the bat and continued to assault him before fleeing. San Francisco police have not released a detailed description of the suspect, who remains at large.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Franciscocrime
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us