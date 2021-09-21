Man Attacked With Baseball Bat in San Francisco

A 56-year-old man was beaten with a baseball bat in San Francisco's Mid-Market area around midday Monday, according to police.

The attack was reported around noon in the 1200 block of Market Street and left the man hospitalized, though he is expected to survive, police said.

A male suspect had approached the victim from behind, struck him with the bat and continued to assault him before fleeing. San Francisco police have not released a detailed description of the suspect, who remains at large.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.