Man in Grave Condition Following Crash Into Oakland Home: Police

A young man is in grave condition after his vehicle crashed into a home early Saturday morning along MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland, police said.

The crash occurred just after 1 a.m. in the 5400 block of MacArthur Boulevard.

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to the home and located the injured 21-year-old man, according to police. He was taken to a hospital, police said.

A passenger in the vehicle left the area after the crash, according to police. Officers don't know who that person was.

Police said based on their preliminary investigation, the driver was speeding west on MacArthur Boulevard near 55th Avenue and the vehicle left the road a block later.

The crash damaged the home, according to police. Officers don't know if alcohol played a role in the crash.

The crash is under investigation, police said. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to please call the Police Department's traffic investigation unit at (510) 777-8570.