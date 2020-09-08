MAP: Here's Where PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoffs Are Happening

As high winds and triple-digit temperatures continue, PG&E has warned about the possibility of Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS).

The outages impact customers in 22 counties including the North Bay and Sierra foothills.

Below is a map that shows the areas affected.

Areas Affected by the Public Safety Power Shutoff

A planned outage from PG&E hit 22 counties, with 172,000 customers affected in parts of Northern California. The outage is expected to last from Monday, Sept. 7, to Wednesday, Sept. 9. Below are the approximate areas that may be affected.

If you'd like to see if your address will be affected by power shutoffs, you can use PG&E's address lookup tool here.