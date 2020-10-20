Redwood City

‘Masked Bandits': 2 Raccoons Break Into Peninsula Bank

Rescue staff spent about 10 minutes chasing the raccoons around the Redwood City bank before safely shooing them away

By Brendan Weber

Two raccoons inside a bank in Redwood City.
PHS/SPCA

They were masked and they busted into a bank, but these intruders weren't humans. They were raccoons.

The two animals were found inside a bank in Redwood City Tuesday morning, according to the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA (PHS/SPCA).

"There were muddy pawprints on a tree outside the bank, so we suspect the raccoons climbed the tree to the roof of the bank, and then somehow managed to crawl into the air ducts and fell through the ceiling tiles onto the floor of the bank," PHS/SPCA’s Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox said in a statement. "There were several broken ceiling tiles, and the masked bandits knocked papers around and even a computer over."

Local

wildfires 24 mins ago

Glass Fire in North Bay Now 100% Contained: Cal Fire

Technology 1 hour ago

Tesla Recalls Hundreds of 2020 Model Ys: NHTSA

After chasing the raccoons around the bank for about 10 minutes, PHS/SPCA's rescue staff were able to safely shoo the animals outside, Tarbox said. They were not injured.

"They apparently didn’t want to leave the bank," Tarbox said.

A man using the bank's ATM machine spotted the intruders early in the morning before the bank was open to the public. He initially thought he was looking at a stuffed animal on a desk inside the bank. When the raccoon moved, he called PHS/SPCA.

"It’s not every day an animal organization gets called to deal with a bank break in, but since the bank robbers were masked bandits of the wildlife kind, we were indeed the appropriate responders," Tarbox said.

This article tagged under:

Redwood City
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us