Actor Matthew Modine talks receiving award at Cinequest, career

Matthew Modine is a familiar face on the silver screen.

You may know him for his roles in Full Metal Jacket, Birdy and more recently, Stranger Things and Universal's Oppenheimer.

On Sunday night, Modine received the Maverick Spirit Award at the Cinequest Film Festival in San Jose.

NBC Bay Area's Emma Goss spoke with Modine about the roles that have meant the most to him and his latest indie film about to hit theaters.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Watch the interview in the video above.