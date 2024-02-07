Mega Millions ticket worth $1.5 million sold in Napa

A lucky Mega Millions lottery player in Napa scored $1.5 million on a ticket matching the first five numbers in Tuesday night's draw, according to the California Lottery.

The 5/5 winning ticket was sold at Napa Bowl at 494 Soscol Ave. and is worth $1,578,415, the lottery says.

The winning numbers in Tuesday night's draw were 2-10-31-44-57 and the Mega number 10.

No $365 million jackpot tickets were sold in the multi-state game Tuesday, so the pot grows to an estimated $394 million for the next draw Friday.

Napa Bowl will receive a bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night's draw sits at an estimated $228 million.