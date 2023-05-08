Martinez Amtrak Station Closed Due to Mercury Spill

Contra Costa Health (CCH) crews are investigating a mercury spill in the parking lot of the Amtrak train station in Martinez.

CCH said it has no information that anyone has been harmed.

Hazmat crews were at the scene Monday evening investigating, but eventually cleared the area, CCH said.

CCH responding to a reported hazardous materials spill at the station around 5:45 p.m.

The train station closed and passengers were disembarked, the agency said.

Capitol Corridor officials said the Martinez station will be temporarily closed on Tuesday while crews continue to investigate the spill.