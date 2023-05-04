Martinez

Health Officials to Discuss Results of Soil Sampling Tied to Martinez Refinery Release

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Contra Costa County health department is expected to discuss Thursday results of soil sampling after a Martinez refinery "inadvertently showered" neighborhoods with over 20 tons of "spent catalyst with heavy metals."

The incident occurred about 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2022 and into the early hours of the following day, prompting a health advisory for residents near the Martinez Refining Company to not eat produce grown in soil that was potentially exposed.

At the time of the incident, the health department said the spent catalyst was a dust-like substance that contained "elevated levels of aluminum, barium, chromium, nickel, vanadium and zinc."

Thursday's virtual briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Zoom. It will cover the results of an independent investigation of the incident and discuss a community risk assessment regarding if the release poses any potential long-term health risks.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Contra Costa County Mar 7

Health Department Issues Advisory About Produce Grown Near Martinez Refinery

Jan 18

Volunteers Needed for Committee Investigating Martinez Refinery Release

This article tagged under:

MartinezContra Costa County
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us