Health Officials to Discuss Results of Soil Sampling Tied to Martinez Refinery Release

The Contra Costa County health department is expected to discuss Thursday results of soil sampling after a Martinez refinery "inadvertently showered" neighborhoods with over 20 tons of "spent catalyst with heavy metals."

The incident occurred about 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2022 and into the early hours of the following day, prompting a health advisory for residents near the Martinez Refining Company to not eat produce grown in soil that was potentially exposed.

At the time of the incident, the health department said the spent catalyst was a dust-like substance that contained "elevated levels of aluminum, barium, chromium, nickel, vanadium and zinc."

Thursday's virtual briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Zoom. It will cover the results of an independent investigation of the incident and discuss a community risk assessment regarding if the release poses any potential long-term health risks.