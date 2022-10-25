‘Shaking Was Unbelievable': Morgan Hill Resident Describes 5.1 Magnitude Quake

A Morgan Hill woman who lived through the 6.9 magnitude Loma Prieta earthquake in 1989 said the shaking during Tuesday's 5.1 magnitude earthquake near San Jose was "beyond anything I ever can recall."

"The shaking was unbelievable," Lynn Meyer said.

Meyer said she was walking in from her garage when she heard what she thought was a bomb going off.

"I thought there was an explosion," she said. "The sound was thunderous."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

As she continued through the door, a floor lamp fell over and almost hit her.

"Everything started shaking tremendously and I realized, 'Oh, I'm in a big, major earthquake,'" she said.

A Morgan Hill resident said the shaking during Tuesday's 5.1 magnitude earthquake was "unbelievable." Scott Budman reports.

Meyer was not injured, but two mirrors in her home came crashing down.

There were no immediate reports of any significant damage following the 5.1 magnitude quake and subsequent aftershocks.