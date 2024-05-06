Report: California tourism numbers top pre-pandemic levels, Bay Area numbers lag a bit behind

On Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom posted a video of himself standing atop San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge to highlight a new tourism report.

"So, I'm up here on the Golden Gate Bridge, a testament to America's greatness, a testament to California's greatness, the beauty, the magnificence of the San Francisco Bay," Newsom said. "What a perfect place to announce our record breaking tourism numbers."

Newsom was celebrating the new numbers from Visit California's "Economic Impact of Travel in California 2014-2023" report, which indicated that in 2023, travel spending in California reached an all-time high of $150.4 billion, a %.6% increase from 2022.

The report also notes that travel spending numbers have finally risen above pre-pandemic levels, with the 2023 spending level topping the 2019 spending level by 3.8%.

Graphic showing the history of travel spending in California. Graphic from Visit California Report: "Economic Impact of Travel in California 2014-2023."

But San Franciso travel organizations acknowledge, many of these statewide gains have been driven by a surge of tourism spending in Southern California.

The report indicates that while travel spending is rising in both the Bay Area and in San Francisco County, neither has surpassed 2019 travel spending levels yet.

Graphic showing the history of travel spending in the San Francisco Bay Area. Graphic from Visit California Report: "Economic Impact of Travel in California 2014-2023."

"While it is true that California is recovering and has had a wonderful, stellar year, that in Northern California, specifically in San Francisco, we still have some rebuilding to do for our visitor economy," said Scott Beck, president and CEO fo San Francisco Travel.

Alyssa Goard has the full report in the video player above.