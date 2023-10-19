real estate

How 8% mortgage rates are impacting the Bay Area housing market

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The price to buy a home in the Bay Area just keeps climbing and a new milestone when it comes to mortgage rates is also not helping.

Mortgage rates are creating challenges for homebuyers nationwide, but because of the Bay Area's exceptionally high home prices, the 8% rate is creating some agonizing situations for both buyers and sellers.

Redfin also released some staggering numbers:

  • The median monthly mortgage payment in both the North Bay and South Bay has now topped $10,000.
  • The annual household income needed to afford a median-priced home in the Bay Area is now $400,000.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman takes a deeper look into our housing market in the video above.

This article tagged under:

real estateMaking It in the BayHousing
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us