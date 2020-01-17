union city

Mother Attacked by Teen at Union City High School Pushes for Charges

By NBC Bay Area staff

A Bay Area high school student is facing serious charges after a brazen beating on campus.

The victim wasn’t another student, but a parent and mother of three.

Maria Guadalupe Jimenez held a news conference with her attorney Friday, to talk about the assault at James Logan High School in Union City earlier this month.

Jimenez and her husband came to school to report that her daughter was being bullied and she was attacked by two girls, who allegedly didn’t stop kicking and punching, even after she lost consciousness.

“In addition to the responsibility of the minors involved … also concerned about the conduct of the school and their lack of keeping people safe on their campus,” said attorney Megan Burns.

So far, police have charged one juvenile with battery with serious bodily injury.

The school has yet to comment.

This article tagged under:

union cityEast Bay
