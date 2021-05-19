San Francisco

Mountain Lion Spotted in SF Tree

By NBC Bay Area staff

The San Francisco Animal Care and Control is responding after a mountain lion was spotted in a tree in the area of Santa Marina, not far from Mission.

SF Animal Care officials posted the incident on their Twitter page Wednesday night.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The incident comes after the same mountain lion was in the Bernal Heights neighborhood of San Francisco early Tuesday morning.

Animal control officials say their crew is on the scene monitoring the situation while the California Fish and Wildfire are on their way to safely remove the mountain lion from the tree.

This story is developing. Refresh story for updates.

This article tagged under:

San Franciscomountain lionMountain Lion Sighting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us