Youth mural shows support in Half Moon Bay

By Gabriel Ostler

The Half Moon Bay community has been through a lot this year, so community leaders decided to show solidarity in an artistic way.

On Friday, a mural painted by talented young artists from the Half Moon Bay Boys and Girls Club was unveiled in the lobby of the Half Moon Bay police bureau. The San Mateo County sheriff, the executive director of the Boys and Girls Club, and the artists themselves were present at the ceremony.

Rebecca Huerta, who had a hand in painting the mural, said the piece represented "togetherness and everything we're capable of doing together."

