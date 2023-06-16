Education

Bay Area students use AI to create device for detecting gunshots

By NBC Bay Area staff

Some Bay Area high school students are using artificial intelligence to make schools safer.

The three teens invented a device called SIREN, which screws into ceilings like a smoke detector. The device has a microphone and a computer program that identifies a gunshot.

Within five seconds, SIREN can send a map of the school and the location of the shot through a text message to students, staff and the local police department.

The inspiration behind the device came from the school shootings in Uvalde, Texas.

Earlier this year, the students won the top prize in the cybersecurity category of the Conrad Challenge, a prestigious innovation competition.

The students are now looking for investors and police partnerships to take SIREN to the next phase of development.

