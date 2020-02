House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday morning visited San Francisco's Chinatown to see how businesses in the area are impacted by coronavirus concerns.

One of the businesses she visited was the SF Fortune Cookie Factory, whose owner said the business is losing about $500-$800 a day, or about 70% on average.

Owner of the Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory tells reporters that people are afraid to visit Chinatown because of the corona virus. He calls it racism, adding that his business is off $500-$800 dollars a day. pic.twitter.com/nCSm34cE1y — Mark Matthews (@MarkMatthewsNBC) February 24, 2020