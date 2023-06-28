New lunar rover unveiled at NASA Ames

As NASA prepares to launch its first robotic lunar rover, scientists at NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View are preparing for their critical role in the mission with a test drive.

On Wednesday, scientists were maneuvering a prototype of the viper lunar rover. Consider it a stunt double to the real rover, which is headed to the moon in November 2024 on a Space X flight. That's why this test drive is so critical.

“We’re looking at the different landing, configurations to make sure it can get from the lander down onto the moon safely,” said Viper Test Director Jasoer Wolfe.

The viper is about the size of a golf cart and weighs about 1000 pounds. Once it reaches the moon scientists here at NASA Ames in Mountain View will be behind the controls, driving the $500 million rover along the moon's south pole.

The rover is expected to collect soil samples and can even drill down into the moon’s surface, specifically it will be looking for water.

