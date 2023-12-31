People get ready for New Year's Eve fireworks in San Francisco

The city of San Francisco was ready to ring in the new year Sunday with big crowds expected to come watch the firework shows.

Even hours away from midnight, people were clearly ready to celebrate all along the Embarcadero. There was no parking, plenty of delays and people thinking about the fireworks at midnight.

One place police asked people not to watch the show: Treasure Island. That’s due to ongoing construction and road closures there.

Pyro Spectaculars by Souza is the company putting the New Year’s Eve show together. Pat Dyas is a show producer with them.

“We do our best to amaze,” Dyas said.

He said it was a very energetic, 17-minute performance.

“It’s contemporary music. It’s beautiful colors, beautiful effects,” Dyas said. “Some new things the City of San Francisco hasn’t seen. Some old things San Francisco hasn’t seen for a long time. So, lot to see tonight.”

Thrive City was another place to celebrate, hosting a family-friendly Kwanzaa and Noon Year’s Eve celebrations filled with music and activities.

“There is some snow,” said San Francisco resident Geo Stasi. “They did a great job, there is a lot of activities for the kids. Wonderful atmosphere, beautiful day in the city. You can’t beat it. It’s a good way to bring in the New Year.”