Next Storm Expected to Bring Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds to Bay Area

Atmospheric river arrives Tuesday, bringing flash flood warnings to some areas, forecasters say

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

Light to moderate rain is expected to linger Monday across the Bay Area before an atmospheric river brings heavy rainfall and gusty winds to some areas Tuesday through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday's temperatures will remain chilly, with daytime highs in the 50s and overnight lows dropping into the 20s and 30s in many areas.

A storm expected Tuesday through Thursday will bring moderate to heavy rain and several advisories and concerns to the Bay Area, notably flash flood warnings for Sonoma and Santa Cruz counties as well as the Santa Lucia Range.

Debris flows on burn scars also is a concern, the National Weather Service said, and it prompted Cal Fire to issue evacuation warnings in some areas of Santa Cruz County affected by the CZU Complex Fire.

Additional rainfall is forecast next weekend.

