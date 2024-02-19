Alameda County

Niles Canyon Road closed due to storm damage near Sunol

One-way traffic control in effect until 5 p.m. then full road closure overnight, Caltrans says

By NBC Bay Area staff

The eastbound direction of Niles Canyon Road, west of Sunol, is closed indefinitely due to storm damage, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One-way traffic control was in place along the roadway, part of Highway 84, just east of Palomares in Alameda County due to a slipout where chunks of the road washed away along Alameda Creek, Caltrans said.

The traffic control will remain in effect until 5 p.m. Monday, at which time there will be a full road closure until Caltrans crews return Tuesday morning, the CHP said.

The damage occurred sometime before 5 a.m. Monday, Caltrans said.

Officials had no estimated time for fully reopening the roadway, and a long-term plan was still to be determined, according to the CHP.

For live traffic conditions go to Caltrans Quickmap.

