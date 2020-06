Several nooses discovered on trees around Lake Merritt in Oakland will be investigated as hate crimes, Mayor Libby Schaaf said Wednesday.

“Symbols of racial violence have no place in Oakland and will not be tolerated,” Schaaf said, in part, in a statement. Read the full statement in Schaaf's tweet below.

Several nooses found on trees around Lake Merritt were removed and will be investigated as hate crimes. pic.twitter.com/JW8TvY6pi4 — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) June 17, 2020

*I thought I was Trippin’ for a second. Look closely. It’s blowing in the wind. Just Wow 😯🤦🏽‍♀️ #Noose at #LakeMerritt... Posted by Porchia Freeman on Tuesday, June 16, 2020

The nooses have been removed, Schaaf said.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.