Glass Fire: Nearly 600 Structures Destroyed, 6% Contained

The destructive Glass Fire, which has been burning in Napa and Sonoma counties for nearly a week, has charred at least 60,148 acres and is only 6% contained, Cal Fire said Friday.

Firefighters continue to face high heat, gusty winds, low humidities and rugged terrain. Thick smoke has also largely grounded the air attack.

The flames have destroyed at least 589 structures and damaged another 110, according to Cal Fire.

Flames threatened the winery that Don Van Laeken co-owns, but firefighters were able to protect it.

"The crew from San Jose, the fire crew, they were amazing," Van Laeken said. "They just stayed here and took care of everything."

Some people have stayed at their properties as the firefight continues. Jorge Fonseca said he used his makeshift firefighting rig to save the home he’s a caretaker for and a neighbor's place as well.

"The neighbors have a house a half mile away and I saved the house for him, too," Fonseca said.

With a Red Flag Warning in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday, nerves continue to run high.

"We got extremely lucky," Van Laeken said. "It’s not over yet. We still have some spot fires out back."