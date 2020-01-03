sausalito

Burglary Suspect Arrested After Refusing to Leave Victim’s Home

POLICE LIGHTS DAY

Police arrested a 34-year-old man Thursday afternoon after he allegedly entered a Sausalito home, took clothes from the basement and refused to leave.

Joshua Lloyd, of San Francisco, was found by a housekeeper inside the home about 3 p.m., according to Sausalito police.

Lloyd was making incoherent threats and wouldn't leave, the housekeeper told police.

Local

Oakland Laptop Homicide 1 min ago

Suspects in Oakland Laptop Theft, Homicide Due in Court

San Mateo County 18 mins ago

New Voter Access Law Helps Ease Election Fears in San Mateo County

When they arrived, police found Lloyd on the home's balcony. He had apparently entered the unlocked house and taken clothing from the basement, police said.

Lloyd had a burglary tool, a glass pipe used to smoke narcotics, and a small plastic bag with possible residue from narcotics, according to police.

Lloyd was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of a burglary tool and possession of narcotics paraphernalia. He was booked into Marin County Jail.

This article tagged under:

sausalitoNorth BaycrimePOLICE
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us