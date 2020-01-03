Burglary Suspect Arrested After Refusing to Leave Victim’s Home

Police arrested a 34-year-old man Thursday afternoon after he allegedly entered a Sausalito home, took clothes from the basement and refused to leave.

Joshua Lloyd, of San Francisco, was found by a housekeeper inside the home about 3 p.m., according to Sausalito police.

Lloyd was making incoherent threats and wouldn't leave, the housekeeper told police.

When they arrived, police found Lloyd on the home's balcony. He had apparently entered the unlocked house and taken clothing from the basement, police said.

Lloyd had a burglary tool, a glass pipe used to smoke narcotics, and a small plastic bag with possible residue from narcotics, according to police.

Lloyd was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of a burglary tool and possession of narcotics paraphernalia. He was booked into Marin County Jail.