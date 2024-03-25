Off-duty sheriff's deputy saves woman from Calistoga house fire

An off-duty Sonoma County sheriff's deputy helped save a woman’s life during a house fire over the weekend.

It happened early Saturday morning in the area of Urbani Place in Calistoga.

The deputy said that when got to the scene, he heard cries for help, then started waking people to get them out of the burning home.

But someone told him a woman was still inside.

He then broke down a side gate and saw a woman's head and hand sticking out of a doggy door to the garage.

With the help of a police officer, they were able to rescue the woman safely.