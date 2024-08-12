2 women, 2 dogs die in Vallejo house fire

Two women died in a fire Monday morning at a Vallejo home, authorities said.

Two dogs also perished in the blaze, which was reported at 2:45 a.m. in the 100 block of De Paul Drive, about two blocks from the North Vallejo Community Center.

Firefighters found the house engulfed in flames and crews started attacking the fire while searching for victims.

Two women were found inside, and one was rescued and taken to a hospital in critical condition but later died.

The second woman died at the scene, fire officials said. The victims' names were not released.

The blaze is under investigation. The fire was contained to the home within 30 minutes of firefighters' arrival on the scene, fire officials said. There was no damage to nearby homes.